Addison beats Napoleon to stay undefeated

NAPOLEON, Mich. (WILX) - After Addison’s Ryan Worsham scored the game’s first touchdown, the Napoleon Pirates scored right away; Brendan Helfrich scored on the ensuing kickoff.

Addison pulled away though, and won 52-34 to move to 8-0 on the season.

