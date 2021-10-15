Upcoming ‘witches night’ events aims to have fun and support local businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Who says that dressing up and trick or treating is just for kids?

Mid-Michigan communities sure don’t.

This weekend and next- Old Town and Mason are encouraging adults to dress up as witches and walk the streets to not only celebrate spooky season- but also shop local.

The Witches Welcome in Old Town event is this Saturday from 3 to 6.

No registration is needed for that one.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/840098486933591/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22search%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

The Witches on the Town event in Mason is October 23rd from 2-6pm.

That one is sold out- however organizers still encourage you to come out- dress up and support local businesses.

For more information: http://business.masonchamber.org/events/details/witches-on-the-town-4118

