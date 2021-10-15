Tougher voter ID requirements approved by state legislature

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State Legislature has now approved tougher voting ID requirements.

Those requirements include a ban on mailing out unsolicited absentee ballot applications.

The legislation also requires voters who request an absentee ballot to write down a driver’s license number, state ID number, or the last four digits of their social security number.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to veto the measure.

