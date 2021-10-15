Advertisement

Tougher voter ID requirements approved by state legislature

They include a ban on mailing out unsolicited absentee ballot applications.
The State Legislature has now approved tougher voting ID requirements.
The State Legislature has now approved tougher voting ID requirements.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State Legislature has now approved tougher voting ID requirements.

Those requirements include a ban on mailing out unsolicited absentee ballot applications.

The legislation also requires voters who request an absentee ballot to write down a driver’s license number, state ID number, or the last four digits of their social security number.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to veto the measure.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A fire broke out early Thursday morning at the Dispatch Sports Bar on W. Main St. in Lansing.
Fire breaks out at Dispatch Sports Bar
Abundance of wild mushrooms a concern for some mid-Michigan residents
Michigan teen charged with murder of 17-year-old
Beds are filling up in mid-Michigan hospitals
Video shows physical altercation between Lansing teacher and student

Latest News

No Halloween or Valentine’s Day for East Lansing kids
Mayoral candidate brings service background
Candidate profile: John Wilson running for mayor of Jackson
Damaged building causing concerns
Neighbors demanding repairs to apartment hit by car
Video shows physical altercation between Lansing teacher and student