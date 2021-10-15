Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Eastyn Holmes

By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt’s newest Rising Star is Eastyn Holmes from Charlotte.

He’s an eight-year-old playing his first season of tackle football. They’ve got him on defense, and just last week he grabbed a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

When he’s not playing football, Eastyn helps his mom with volunteer work in the Charlotte community.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

