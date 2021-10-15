Advertisement

Police officer attacked by woman with bat near US Capitol, reports say

The Capitol is seen in this file photo. A woman with a bit was arrested after allegedly...
The Capitol is seen in this file photo. A woman with a bit was arrested after allegedly attacking an officer.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman attacked a Capitol Police officer near the U.S. Capitol Friday morning, multiple media reports say.

Several officers had confronted the woman, who “appeared agitated” and raised the bat she was carrying, WJLA reported

During the scuffle, she reportedly bit an officer, CNN said.

Olivia Romano, 25, was taken into custody and faces charges.

Multiple protesters challenging fossil fuel projects were arrested Thursday amid a sit-in at the Department of the Interior building in downtown Washington, the Associated Press reported.

Security at the Capitol has been under the microscope since the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out early Thursday morning at the Dispatch Sports Bar on W. Main St. in Lansing.
Fire breaks out at Dispatch Sports Bar
Abundance of wild mushrooms a concern for some mid-Michigan residents
Michigan teen charged with murder of 17-year-old
Video shows physical altercation between Lansing teacher and student
Beds are filling up in mid-Michigan hospitals

Latest News

The City of Jackson will begin the Fall 2021 collection program on Monday, Nov. 1.
Jackson announces loose leaf collection dates
This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles...
Firefighters make progress coralling big California wildfire
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
Jill Biden out to flex political muscle in governors’ races
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
Capitol Police officer indicted for obstruction after riot
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students led a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March...
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre