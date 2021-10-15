Planned power outage in Portland starts Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning at midnight on Saturday, Oct. 16, there will be a city-wide power outage in Portland lasting 12 hours.

The planned shutdown was scheduled by the Portland Board of Light and Power (PBLP) to install new reclosers between the Consumers Energy substation. The substation provides roughly 95% of the city’s power and electrical system.

The current switches are being replaced as they are no longer reliable. The recloser senses a problem and turns off the power, automatically. A moment later, the recloser powers back on, but will shut off again if the trouble is still present.

During the outage, Consumers will perform maintenance on their substation and transmission line to the city. PBLP crews will also conduct preventative maintenance on the de-energized system.

In the event of severe weather during the time of the planned outage, the recloser installation project will take place the next week starting midnight on Saturday, Oct. 22, and go until noon on Saturday, Oct. 23rd.

