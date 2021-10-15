Advertisement

Planned power outage in Portland starts Saturday

The current switches are being replaced as they are no longer reliable.
Power lines generic
Power lines generic
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning at midnight on Saturday, Oct. 16, there will be a city-wide power outage in Portland lasting 12 hours.

The planned shutdown was scheduled by the Portland Board of Light and Power (PBLP) to install new reclosers between the Consumers Energy substation. The substation provides roughly 95% of the city’s power and electrical system.

The current switches are being replaced as they are no longer reliable. The recloser senses a problem and turns off the power, automatically. A moment later, the recloser powers back on, but will shut off again if the trouble is still present.

During the outage, Consumers will perform maintenance on their substation and transmission line to the city. PBLP crews will also conduct preventative maintenance on the de-energized system.

In the event of severe weather during the time of the planned outage, the recloser installation project will take place the next week starting midnight on Saturday, Oct. 22, and go until noon on Saturday, Oct. 23rd.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A fire broke out early Thursday morning at the Dispatch Sports Bar on W. Main St. in Lansing.
Fire breaks out at Dispatch Sports Bar
Abundance of wild mushrooms a concern for some mid-Michigan residents
Michigan teen charged with murder of 17-year-old
Video shows physical altercation between Lansing teacher and student
Beds are filling up in mid-Michigan hospitals

Latest News

The City of Jackson will begin the Fall 2021 collection program on Monday, Nov. 1.
Jackson announces loose leaf collection dates
This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
UK lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting with constituents
Group advocating for investment in early childhood programs.
Group advocating for investment in early childhood programs
Group advocating for investment in early childhood programs
Group advocating for investment in early childhood programs