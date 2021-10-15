New bill provides flexibility for car dealerships

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Senate Bill 128 was signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday. That bill, sponsored by Sen. Kimberly LaSata (R-Coloma), will amend the Michigan Vehicle Code to allow car dealerships greater flexibility in their operating hours.

“I am happy to sign legislation that supports our small businesses and puts Michigan first,” said Governor Whitmer. “Senate Bill 128 lifts restrictions for Michigan car dealerships without compromising opportunities for consumers. This bill is a great example of the positive difference we can make for Michiganders.”

Currently, Michigan car dealerships are required to be open for a least 30 hours a week for 52 weeks each year. It was argued that requirement poses a challenge for car dealerships to accommodate emergencies, vacations, and other necessary closures. SB 128 now allows greater flexibility for a car dealership to be open for less than the 30 hour-minimum for up to four weeks each year.

“The idea for this bill was brought to me by a nonprofit in my district that had a difficult time allowing employees to take time off for professional development training or family events because of the previous hours of operation requirements from the state,” said LaSata. “While the law originated for good purpose — protecting consumers from shady business practices — I introduced this legislation to give dealership owners some additional discretion when it comes to how they operate their business.”

The bill may also provide relief to dealerships with less vehicles to sell due to the ongoing chip shortage.

A copy of SB 128 can be found HERE.

