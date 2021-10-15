Advertisement

In My View: Lansing raises GPA minimum for high school athletes

The previous minimum of 1.67 would hardly get someone to graduation.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Good move by Lansing School Superintendent Benjamin Shuldiner, insisting upon better grades for athletes at the three high schools to have a better grade point average in order to compete in any sport.

The previous minimum of 1.67 would hardly get someone to graduation. While the new mark of 2.0 isn’t significantly higher, it is better and it does require students to take their academics more seriously.

Even if they graduate with that 1.67, what does the future hold for them? Can they get into college and move on to the next level?

High school athletes get little out of high school, beyond sports, if they don’t have a quality degree and grades to move on to whatever they consider the next level, in my view.

