MSU Museum hosting events for National Fossil Day

Meet the real-life dinosaurs featured in Jurassic Park and chat with MSU paleontologists.
The Michigan State University Museum is hosting A Night At The Museum for National Fossil Day.
The Michigan State University Museum is hosting A Night At The Museum for National Fossil Day.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Museum is hosting A Night At The Museum For National Fossil Night.

MSU students can gather from 7 – 10 p.m. Friday night to observe National Fossil Day (NFD), an event organized by The National Park Service and American Geosciences Institute. The event promotes public awareness and stewardship of fossils, along with fostering a greater appreciation of their scientific and educational value.

At the event, students can meet the real-life dinosaurs featured in “Jurassic Park,” and chat with MSU paleontologists.

There will be a showing of the 1993 film, complete with popcorn.

There’s also a costume contest so you can show off your dino styles and Sparty will be on hand for photos.

Tickets for the event are free but limited. They can be reserved HERE.

The Michigan State University Museum is hosting A Night At The Museum to celebrate National...
The Michigan State University Museum is hosting A Night At The Museum to celebrate National Fossil Day.

