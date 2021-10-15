Advertisement

McCullers Missing From Astros For ALCS

(Houston Astros)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Astros ace Lance McCullers Jr. has been left off the team’s roster for the AL Championship Series against Boston, a huge blow to a team looking to advance to the World Series for the second time in three seasons. McCullers was great in a Game 1 win against the Chicago White Sox in the Division Series, pitching scoreless ball into the seventh. But the right-hander left Game 4 after four innings because of forearm tightness. No announcement has been made on the severity of his injury, so there is a possibility he could return if the Astros advance to the World Series. Houston hosts Game 1 of the ALCS tonight.

