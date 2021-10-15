Local women create hygiene bags for boys and girls in the community

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - We love sharing stories about how people in Mid-Michigan are stepping up to help a neighbor...a friend...and even strangers.

This next story really shows the power of community and how one good idea can spread quickly to reach more and more people.

In this case it all started with leftover Ipsy bags.

“Me and one of my friends, Nichole- we were sitting here and I’m like, I have all of these Ipsy bags and nobody wants them and what are we gonna do with them? ,” said Tina Curtis.

After Tina saw her cousin in California fill similar bags with basic hygiene products, Tina asked herself another question.

“Why can’t we do it here? "

Flash forward to now- where a section in Tina’s living room is full of bags and hygiene supplies that will be distributed across the area.

“We’re well over 100 I would say I’m close to probably 200 at this point, some of them are packed and ready to go out and then the others have went to the high school, the middle school, food pantries.”

A typical bag has a little bit of everything that can come in clutch at any moment.

“This is a typical one it has pads, gum, chapstick, tampons, panty liners, and then we added some facial cleanser.”

As a woman and mother- Tina knows first hand how important it is to access these items.

“We feel a void because they used to get some of these products but now because of the pandemic, they don’t - so without us they might not have them and we want to save any girl from embarrassment.”

Tina has been able to bring these bags to Charlotte schools and pantries, but her efforts are also spreading to other school districts like Waverly after her friend Melisa saw Tina’s post.

“I was like, that is a good idea. I reached out to the local schools and the schools were like, absolutely so now they’re going to be in the office. They’re all filled. There’s little notes in there that says bringing them back. I’ll refill them. So we’ll just keep refilling them until there’s no need for it anymore,” said Melisa Keck.

Melissa’s daughter- Payton who is a local student- says the community response from these bags have been great.

“It’s always good to be prepared and also this is good and can make somebody’s day or help with something that they could possibly need. "

Since the need for these bags are growing- Tina and Melissa are always taking donations.

“I have an Amazon wishlist that we set up. Tampons, pads, wipes, little items, boys, girls, doesn’t matter. We’ll pack it,” said Tina.

The Amazon wish list can be found here: https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/1LBA0NZQ6CWGA/guest-view?fbclid=IwAR0UI-x2Ey8QG8uttKlyAOlsY6mf_GmPSO8HFdqeCq39MRJWZ52rzm6Rd3Q

