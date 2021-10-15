Advertisement

Larkin Suspended One Game

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers in the...
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Hockey League Friday suspended Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin for one game. Larkin was involved in a Thursday night altercation against the Tampa Bay Lightning in which he was ejected from the game. Larkin had been checked head first into the boards in the second period and no penalty was called and he retaliated with a punch. Larkin missed practice on Friday and he will not dress for Saturday’s home game against the Vancouver Canucks.

