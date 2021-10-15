Lansing enrollment up, students still waiting for bus routes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Superintendent Ben Shuldiner has announced that enrollment is significantly up in the district.

Last year, the Lansing School District reported 9,179 students at its lowest point. The latest count shows a jump of about 1,200 students to 10,400. Superintendent Shuldiner says investing in the school’s pre-k programs will help enrollment climb even higher.

The district is also saying that about 600 students are still waiting to be assigned a bus route, due to a bus driver shortage.

LSD says it has handed out 331 CATA bus vouchers so far. They have also provided 2,000 gas cards for parents to drive their students to school.

For more information on the gas cards and CATA passes, visit LansingSchools.net/ride.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.