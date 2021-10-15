Jackson announces loose leaf collection dates

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin the Fall 2021 collection program on Monday, Nov. 1. There are two rounds of collection planned in every section of the city throughout Thursday, Dec. 9.

DPW has four leaf vacuum machines that will be running simultaneously throughout the city to provide a timely pickup.

As with last year’s collection, DPW is asking residents to place their loose leaf piles along curbs in the streets. The piles being on street level helps the crews pick up the leaves more effectively.

Residents are asked not to put the piles out until 48 hours prior to the scheduled pickup. When piles are in the street for extended periods of time, it hinders street cleanliness, clogs storm drains, and can damage pavement permanently.

Residents are also asked to move vehicles from streets during collection times in their neighborhood, as leaves will not be collected if they are unable to be reached by crews.

A map with collection sections and pickup dates is available HERE. The City of Jackson is divided into 10 sections, each receiving two rounds of collection.

Crews will start in Section 1 (southwest side) and Section 6 (northeast side) on Nov. 1. The Section 1 crew will move east, through Section 5, while the Section 6 crew will move west and end in Section 10.

In addition to referencing a mailer that’s sent to every address in the City, residents can stay informed by:

Signing up for CodeRED. Users of this system are given advanced notice of when leaf collection is coming to their area through phone calls, emails, and texts.

Call the Leaf Collection Phone Line at 517-768-6088 to hear collection updates.

Residents are being advised that collection dates may be altered should crews experience slowdowns from poor weather or equipment breakdowns. In 2020, the collection program finished on schedule thanks to favorable weather and new equipment.

The City of Jackson released the video below, showing residents the proper way to place leaves, and what the collection equipment looks like.

