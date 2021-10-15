Group advocating for investment in early childhood programs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning, Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Seimon spoke alongside other members of a group called “Fight Crime: Invest In Kids.”

“Investment in early childhood education is absolutely the best financial return a governmental unit can make for economic return,” said Seimon.

The group is made up of police officers, prosecutors, and sheriffs from across the nation. They advocate for investment in early childhood programs like pre-school.

The group says paying for these programs will help kids avoid crime later in life.

“Young children experience a period of critical brain development during their earliest years,” Seimon said. “Research shows that the experience children have in those years set the foundation for future development and success.”

“Fight Crime: Invest In Kids” was founded in 1996 and takes a hard-nosed look at the strategies proven to reduce crime. The group is urging Congress to support and invest in childhood learning initiatives.

