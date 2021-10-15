Advertisement

Fowlerville at Lansing Catholic cancelled due to COVID-19

By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At least four cases of COVID-19 have caused Fowlerville to pull out of Friday’s scheduled football game at Lansing Catholic. This will mean a forfeit by Fowlerville.

Lansing Catholic is trying to find a replacement opponent for the game but it’s unlikely given the short turnaround. Fowlerville is hoping to play their home game the following Friday night to finish its season.

