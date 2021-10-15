Fowlerville at Lansing Catholic cancelled due to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At least four cases of COVID-19 have caused Fowlerville to pull out of Friday’s scheduled football game at Lansing Catholic. This will mean a forfeit by Fowlerville.

Lansing Catholic is trying to find a replacement opponent for the game but it’s unlikely given the short turnaround. Fowlerville is hoping to play their home game the following Friday night to finish its season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.