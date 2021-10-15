Dolphins Will Have Their Quarterback Sunday

LONDON (AP) - Dolphins coach Brian Flores says quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) will play Sunday when Miami meets the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Tagovailoa missed most of the last four games with fractured ribs. His return sets up a rematch of the quarterbacks from the College Football Playoff national championship game from the 2018 season, when Clemson topped Tagovailoa and Alabama 44-16. Trevor Lawrence played quarterback for Clemson in that game. The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft is in line to start for 0-5 Jacksonville on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Miami is 1-4.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.