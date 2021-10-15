Advertisement

Dolphins Will Have Their Quarterback Sunday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field during the first half...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (David Santiago,Miami Herald via AP)(David Santiago | AP Sports)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONDON (AP) - Dolphins coach Brian Flores says quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (TOO’-ah tuhng-ah-vy-LOH’-ah) will play Sunday when Miami meets the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Tagovailoa missed most of the last four games with fractured ribs. His return sets up a rematch of the quarterbacks from the College Football Playoff national championship game from the 2018 season, when Clemson topped Tagovailoa and Alabama 44-16. Trevor Lawrence played quarterback for Clemson in that game. The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft is in line to start for 0-5 Jacksonville on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Miami is 1-4.

