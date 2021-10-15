Advertisement

Cubs Get New General Manager

Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel, right, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner...
Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel, right, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 15, 2021
CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have hired Carter Hawkins as their general manager, dipping into Cleveland’s front office in an effort to bolster their own player development system. The 37-year-old Hawkins spent 14 seasons with Cleveland, including the last five as an assistant general manager. He also supervised the team’s player development department. The Cubs plan to formally introduce Hawkins as the franchise’s 16th GM next week.

