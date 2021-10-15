Chubb Won’t Play For Browns on Sunday

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Star running back Nick Chubb will miss the Cleveland Browns’ game Sunday against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, but wide receiver Jarvis Landry could return to action. Chubb, who is second in the NFL with 523 yards rushing, did not practice all week because of a calf injury and was ruled out by coach Kevin Stefanski following the team’s workout today. Landry was on the practice field for the first time since suffering a sprained knee against Houston on Sept. 19. The five-time Pro Bowl pick was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the day.

