Bridge Cards will be temporarily shut down over the weekend

The temporary shut down will affect those who receive Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) benefits and others.
If you have a Bridge Card, you won’t be able to use it for part of this weekend.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The system is being upgraded and will be down from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 11 a.m. During this time, users will not be able to buy food or use cash assistance benefits.

The state says it is switching the Bridge Card system over to a new, digital provider. In August, the state attempted to switch to a digital system but ran into technical issues.

The temporary shut down will affect all residents who use Electronic Benefit Transfer cards, including those who receive Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) benefits.

Residents who receive food and cash assistance can download the new ebtEDGE mobile app for both Android and IOS devices. Bridge

Cardholders can still use the MI Bridges website, and can still call the toll-free number found on the back of their card.

