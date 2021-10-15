Advertisement

AG issues consumer alert for Benton Harbor

(WNDU)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Dana Nessel, Michigan’s Attorney General, has issued a consumer alert warning residents of Benton Harbor to be on the lookout for price gouging schemes. In particular, Nessel is worried about price gouging on bottled water.

As concerns are growing over lead contamination in the Benton Harbor’s water supply, health officials have advised residents to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, making baby formula, brushing teeth and so on. It has created concerns over potential price-gouging.

If you believe a retailer is participating in price gouging, which is charging a price “grossly in excess” of what others are charging for similar goods or services, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 877-765-8388 or file an online complaint.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Abundance of wild mushrooms a concern for some mid-Michigan residents
A fire broke out early Thursday morning at the Dispatch Sports Bar on W. Main St. in Lansing.
Fire breaks out at Dispatch Sports Bar
Michigan teen charged with murder of 17-year-old
Video shows physical altercation between Lansing teacher and student
Beds are filling up in mid-Michigan hospitals

Latest News

Businesses work to fill staffing shortage
Student speaks after altercation with teacher
Student speaks after altercation with teacher
Student speaks after altercation with teacher
Businesses working harder to find workers
Businesses working harder to find workers