AG issues consumer alert for Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Dana Nessel, Michigan’s Attorney General, has issued a consumer alert warning residents of Benton Harbor to be on the lookout for price gouging schemes. In particular, Nessel is worried about price gouging on bottled water.

As concerns are growing over lead contamination in the Benton Harbor’s water supply, health officials have advised residents to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, making baby formula, brushing teeth and so on. It has created concerns over potential price-gouging.

If you believe a retailer is participating in price gouging, which is charging a price “grossly in excess” of what others are charging for similar goods or services, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 877-765-8388 or file an online complaint.

