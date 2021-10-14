Video shows physical altercation between Lansing teacher and student

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 obtained video showing a physical altercation between a Lansing School District teacher and a 13-year-old student. In the video taken at the Dwight Rich School of the Arts, the teacher has a hand on a student’s neck while the student is laying on the ground. It looks like the student is trying to fight back. Other students tried stepping in as well hitting the teacher.

It’s unknown what led to the fight between the student and teacher.

Families in the neighborhood around the school said they are disturbed by the video.

The school district said it’s aware of the incident and is investigating. A school district spokesperson said the teacher was placed on administrative leave. It’s unknown when the district’s investigation will be completed. News 10 was told multiple students and staff members were being questioned.

