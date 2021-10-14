Advertisement

TSA says 40% of employees unvaccinated against COVID-19

The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration said 40% of its workers are unvaccinated against COVID-19, and the deadline is looming.

TSA workers need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, right before the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

It takes weeks for doses to kick in, so time is running out.

Even with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, employees would have to get the shot by Nov. 8.

The TSA administrator said the agency is creating contingency plans in case of a staff shortage.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abundance of wild mushrooms a concern for some mid-Michigan residents
Lansing Police are searching for this woman who is a suspect in a fraud investigation.
Lansing Police searching for suspect in fraud case
A fire broke out early Thursday morning at the Dispatch Sports Bar on W. Main St. in Lansing.
Fire breaks out at Dispatch Sports Bar
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police shoot, kill parole absconder following alleged hostage situation
Virg Bernero told News 10's Spencer Soicher that he's leaning towards running to be the Mayor...
Virg Bernero suit settled

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Stymied by GOP, Senate mounts new push on voting rights bill
First Alert Weather Midday Webcast 10/14/21
Gas pump
Sticker shock at the gas pump
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract