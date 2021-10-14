Tampon tax repeal passed in Mich. House

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, a bipartisan vote in the Michigan House of Representatives approved the repeal of the “tampon tax.”

Two house bills, 4270 and 5267, make up a package that exempts tampons, maxi pads and other menstrual hygiene products from taxation. At present, those products are subject to a 6% sales tax in Michigan.

State Rep. Padma Kuppa recently testified before the Tax Policy committee in support of the legislation.

“I am proud that our tireless work has finally paid off,” said Kuppa. “With these bills making it through the House, we are that much closer as a state to eliminating this unjust tax, helping those struggling with period poverty and creating a more equitable world for women and girls. Now it’s time to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure this essential legislation becomes law.”

The bills will now go to the Michigan Senate.

