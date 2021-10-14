Advertisement

Tampon tax repeal passed in Mich. House

Legislation expected to ease financial burden on working families
(WNDU)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, a bipartisan vote in the Michigan House of Representatives approved the repeal of the “tampon tax.”

Two house bills, 4270 and 5267, make up a package that exempts tampons, maxi pads and other menstrual hygiene products from taxation. At present, those products are subject to a 6% sales tax in Michigan.

State Rep. Padma Kuppa recently testified before the Tax Policy committee in support of the legislation.

“I am proud that our tireless work has finally paid off,” said Kuppa. “With these bills making it through the House, we are that much closer as a state to eliminating this unjust tax, helping those struggling with period poverty and creating a more equitable world for women and girls. Now it’s time to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to ensure this essential legislation becomes law.”

The bills will now go to the Michigan Senate.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A fire broke out early Thursday morning at the Dispatch Sports Bar on W. Main St. in Lansing.
Fire breaks out at Dispatch Sports Bar
Abundance of wild mushrooms a concern for some mid-Michigan residents
Lansing Police are searching for this woman who is a suspect in a fraud investigation.
Lansing Police searching for suspect in fraud case
Beds are filling up in mid-Michigan hospitals
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police shoot, kill parole absconder following alleged hostage situation

Latest News

Butterball recalls ground turkey products
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster
Michigan teen charged with murder of 17-year-old
WILX Weather Webcast 10/14/2021 PM