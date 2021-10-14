Advertisement

Sticker shock at the gas pump

Experts from AAA say we will probably be dealing with gas prices changing for a while.
Gas pump
Gas pump(WRDW)
By Krystle Holleman and Alyssa Plotts
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In Mid-Michigan and across the country, gas prices are continuing to skyrocket, reaching the highest marks of the year so far ahead of this weekend.

Gas prices are reaching the highest they’ve been in seven years. According to AAA Michigan, gas prices have jumped 12 cents just this week.

  • In Lansing, you’ll be paying around $3.36 a gallon.
  • Further south, in Jackson, prices are around $3.25 per gallon.
  • Near Charlotte, prices are around $3.29 a gallon.

Those match up pretty well with the state’s average of $3.31.

Experts from AAA say we will probably be dealing with gas prices changing for a while.

“It’s probably going to be fluctuating all the way through the fall,” said AAA Spokesperson Andrew Gross. “Normally this time of year we would see a drop off in prices as summer travel season drops off, the kids are back at school. But the higher price of crude oil has negated that effect.”

Experts also remind everyone that you can save money by saving gas. That can be done by making sure your car is in good shape before you drive and also to slow down and drive the speed limit.

