Soldier killed in Korean War to be buried in Leslie

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 70 years after his death in combat, a Korean War soldier will be interred in Leslie on Thursday.

In 2018, boxes containing the remains of US Army Sgt. William Cavender were turned over to the US by North Korea according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

The remains were identified in May 2020, but the announcement from the agency was withheld until his family could be informed. DPAA used anthropological analysis in the identification process. The final results were confirmed by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System through mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Sgt. Cavender was a member of Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. On Nov. 28, 1950, he was reported missing in action after his unit was ambushed by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir. He was 20 years old.

Following the July 2018 summit between then-President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un, more than 50 boxes of the remains of US service members were turned over by North Korea.

The boxes were taken to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam before going to the DPAA laboratory for analysis and identification.

Sgt. Cavender will be the second Michigan veteran of the Korean War to be accounted for since the summit.

In December of 1950, US Army Cpl. Dale Wright of Flint was killed in the same area as Sgt. Cavender. His remains were identified in April 2020. He was 19.

The service for Sgt. Cavender will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

