Seattle Releases Flowers

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (37) tackles Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper...
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Seattle cornerback Tre Flowers has been released as the Seahawks struggle to find the right combination at the position. Flowers started the first three games but was benched in favor of Sidney Jones after Minnesota dissected Seattle’s secondary in Week 3. Coach Pete Carroll raved about Flowers’ performance in earning the starting job during training camp but didn’t have many answers on why his standing changed so quickly. The entire cornerback situation remains unsettled five weeks into the regular season.

