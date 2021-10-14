Neighbors demanding repairs to apartment hit by car

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Butler Apartment Complex requires serious repairs after a car crashed into the pillars of the exterior of the building.

Michael Robbins, a neighbor, says he didn’t hear or see the incident occur but was shocked to see the damage the next morning. He says the pillar was hit by a car last week Monday and the driver drove off.

“I woke up the next morning and this was damaged. As you can see, it is a dangerous situation detaching from the roof up here and you have the bricks that are caved in,” Robbins said. “The rest of the three pillars there are moved off balance.”

Robbins was also shocked to see it in this condition for so long.

Short South Reality, which owns the building, says that the incident was caught on camera and is being investigated by Lansing police. According to them, the building was hit by a boyfriend of a tenant.

The landlord declined to comment on the damage.

As of Thursday evening, the pillars have not been repaired, which is why neighbors are worried.

“We are very unhappy about it. If this was your children playing and walking around this with no type of anything shoring it up to fix this to make it safe,” said Robbins.

The current owners have owned the building for two and a half months. However, this isn’t the first time the building has had issues. According to city officials, the Lansing City Code Compliance has written up the exterior for trash four times in the past year. The building was scheduled to be checked again on October 21st.

But until then, neighbors say they want it repaired.

“If there’s no other solution, then red tag it and board it up. I’d rather live next to a parking lot than this.” Robbins said.

City officials told News 10 that the owners have until tonight to put up shoring on the pillars. If it is not taken care of by tomorrow morning, the Lansing Building Safety Department will put up temporary shoring in the morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.