In My View: Will Walker stay at MSU?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Who knows whether or not Kenneth Walker will spend another year as a running back at Michigan State. He’ll be eligible for the NFL draft and is having quite a year, right?

How does he compare with other MSU running backs I’ve seen?

Eric “The Flea” Allen in 1971, my first year on television, was the most explosive MSU running back I ever saw.

Although there are a number of good ones.

Lorenzo White and Javon Ringers were others who come to mind and who knows with half a season to play where Kenneth Walker will fit in with those of the past.

Well, Walt Kowalczyk in 1957 and Sherman Lewis in 1963 each finished third in the final Heisman balloting - the highest finish ever by an MSU player.

Will that be Kenneth Walker’s fate, or will he go above that and give Michigan State its first Heisman winner ever. We’re a long way from knowing that, but he’d be in good company.

