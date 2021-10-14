Advertisement

In My View: Will Walker stay at MSU?

How does he compare with other MSU running backs I’ve seen?
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Who knows whether or not Kenneth Walker will spend another year as a running back at Michigan State. He’ll be eligible for the NFL draft and is having quite a year, right?

How does he compare with other MSU running backs I’ve seen?

Eric “The Flea” Allen in 1971, my first year on television, was the most explosive MSU running back I ever saw. 

Although there are a number of good ones.

Lorenzo White and Javon Ringers were others who come to mind and who knows with half a season to play where Kenneth Walker will fit in with those of the past.

Well, Walt Kowalczyk in 1957 and Sherman Lewis in 1963 each finished third in the final Heisman balloting - the highest finish ever by an MSU player.

Will that be Kenneth Walker’s fate, or will he go above that and give Michigan State its first Heisman winner ever. We’re a long way from knowing that, but he’d be in good company.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Abundance of wild mushrooms a concern for some mid-Michigan residents
Lansing Police are searching for this woman who is a suspect in a fraud investigation.
Lansing Police searching for suspect in fraud case
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police shoot, kill parole absconder following alleged hostage situation
Michigan DNR says if you're headed to a campground this fall, don't bring firewood from home.
DNR: Don’t bring firewood from home to campgrounds this fall
Virg Bernero told News 10's Spencer Soicher that he's leaning towards running to be the Mayor...
Virg Bernero suit settled

Latest News

In My View: Will Kenneth Walker stay?
In My View: Will Kenneth Walker stay?
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Bye weeks - do they actually help?
In My View: College football bye weeks
In My View: College football bye weeks
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: MSU’s potential Heisman winner