Michigan teen charged with murder of 17-year-old

HASTINGS, Mich. (WILX) - A 17-year-old has been charged in the death of another teen of the same age, according to a report by WOODTV.

Patrick Hunter Gilmore of Hastings has been charged with open murder as well as concealing the death of an individual, Lane Roslund. Wednesday Michigan State Police troopers found a body they believe to be Roslund, who was reported missing last month.

Police have not said whether the two knew each other.

Gilmore was arraigned Thursday, during which bond was set at $750,000, and is expected back in court for a hearing on Oct. 27. He is being charged as an adult.

