Lansing School District will have higher standards for athlete grades

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District has announced athletes at its three high schools must improve their grade point averages from 1.67 to 2.0 to compete in sports moving forward. It’s an effort to improve graduation rates.

Two of the city’s three high schools meet in football Friday night. Eastern on Wednesday prepared to host cross town rival Sexton Friday night, both with 2-5 records.

News 10 asked Eastern’s third year head coach Jordan Morgan for his reaction to the stricter academic requirements.

“I think it’s a good thing, you know?” Morgan said. “I think we have to hold our standards higher than what they might have been before. 2.0 is not a hard thing to achieve, that’s a C average. And I think that if we expect these kids to go on, to move on, you know not everyone’s going to be a college student ... but if you can’t even be a C student I think that it’d be tough to be successful in life.”

