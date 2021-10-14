Lansing Catholic Needs An Opponent Friday Night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic High School football coach Jim Baker tweeted Thursday afternoon that his team needs an opponent for a game Friday night. Catholic was due to host 2-5 Fowlerville, but apparently the game is off. Catholic has a 7-0 record and is ranked number one in the state in the Associated Press division six poll. The Cougars close the regular season at currently unbeaten Pewamo-Westphalia a week from Friday. No other information is available currently.

