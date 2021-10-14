Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Dispatch Sports Bar

Flames were seen in the bar’s attic, shooting through the roof.
A fire broke out early Thursday morning at the Dispatch Sports Bar on W. Main St. in Lansing.
A fire broke out early Thursday morning at the Dispatch Sports Bar on W. Main St. in Lansing.(WILX/Jordan Bridleman)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fire has broken out at the Dispatch Sports Bar on the 3000 block of West Main Street in Lansing.

Flames were seen in the bar’s attic, shooting through the roof.

Lansing Fire is on the scene and reports have come in of fire coming through the roof out of the attic. Medical teams are also on the scene. According to reports, a call went out around 5:30 a.m. for all units to evacuate the building and switch to defensive only.

Currently, it is unknown if anyone was inside or if anyone has been hurt. The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time.

Stay with News 10 for updates on this developing story.

