Find unique fall and Halloween gifts at Fireworks Glass Studio in Williamston

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Do you love Halloween or know someone who does and are looking for a unique gift? There are plenty of great options at Fireworks Glass Studio in Williamston.

From hand-made Witch Hat Pumpkins to Little Ghost Girls and Little Ghost Boys, you’ll find something special at this awesome shop.

