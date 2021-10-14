Covid Wipes Out Australian Sports Events

SYDNEY (AP) - The men’s Australian Open golf tournament and Australian Women’s Open scheduled for next year have been canceled because of COVID-19-related travel and quarantine restrictions. Golf Australia chief executive James Sutherland says “we believe it to be the right outcome under the current circumstances.” The men’s Australian Open was originally scheduled for next month at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney but had already been rescheduled for a date in early 2022.

