Cardinals Fire Their Manager

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt responds to a question during a baseball news...
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt responds to a question during a baseball news conference in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The Cardinals play the Los Angeles Dodgers in wild card playoff game on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(KYUSUNG GONG | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-The St. Louis Cardinals have fired manager Mike Shildt over philosophical differences within the organization. The move came one week after St. Louis lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League wild-card game. Shildt was heading into the final year of his contract. Shildt replaced current Royals manager Mike Matheny on an interim basis in August 2018, then took over the permanent job the following season. 

