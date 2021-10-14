Candidate profile: John Wilson running for mayor of Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - John Wilson is running for mayor of Jackson.

He was born and raised in Jackson. He retired from the Michigan Department of Corrections and now helps his brother with his business.

If elected mayor, he says his first order of business would be addressing gun violence.

Wilson said, “These street gangs need to be arrested, charged, prosecuted, convicted and, if found guilty, jailed. Once jailed, we can then get them the rehabilitation programs necessary so when they are released, they shall be given a second chance.”

Wilson wants to increase police presence around the city, though he says he’s also concerned about street assessment taxes and increasing water rates.

He said, “These water rates are unaffordable for many, many residents here in the city of Jackson. There are many more who cannot afford these water rates than there are that can afford them.”

He says he understands the need for affordable housing but would like to see less reliance on it.

“I’m not opposed to affordable housing in the least bit,” Wilson said. “I’m just saying that there are many who do live in affordable housing that could go out, get a job and rise up to the level with their income so they don’t have to rely on affordable housing anymore.”

When it comes to helping navigate the pandemic, Wilson believes businesses don’t need any more guidance.

“We need to just go on with living our lives not so much concerned about the pandemic,” he said. “We can still be very cautious with taking measures to prevent ourselves from the COVID or the flu and I don’t think it’s government’s role at this point.”

Wilson is running against Daniel Mahoney.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.