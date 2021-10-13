Advertisement

Youth Speak event gives students opportunity to discuss the pandemic

(wvir)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - For children, the pandemic has at times been even harder that it has been for adults. Classes moving on and offline, a lack of vaccine availability below a certain age and constant disruptions in the activities they normally enjoy.

For students who want a chance to talk about the effect the pandemic has had on them, the youth organization called “Stepping Up Together” is hosting an event on Oct. 14 designed just for that. “The New Normal” event is for students from 7th to 12th grade, and offers an opportunity to discuss adjustments the pandemic has forced onto everyday life, school, as well as mental, physical and social health.

“This Youth Speak Event will focus on how the students are doing and adjusting to the new school year. The term, “The New Normal” has been thrown around a lot. Some positives to it and some negatives,” organizers wrote in a social media post. “Breakout rooms will feature discussions on the pandemic and how everyday life has changed and how everyone is adjusting mentally, physically, and socially.”

The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. To register, USE THIS LINK.

