Weird Opening Schedule For The Islanders

New York Islanders defender Tom Kurvers, right, tries to trip up New York Rangers center Craig...
New York Islanders defender Tom Kurvers, right, tries to trip up New York Rangers center Craig MacTavish during the third period of their first-round playoff game on Thursday, April 21, 1994 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The Rangers defeated the Islanders 5-1.(AP Photo/Kevin Larkin)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Islanders will start the season with 13 straight road games. That’s the second-longest road trip in NHL history and the longest to start a season. The NHL drew up the plan while construction of the team’s new home at UBS Arena is completed. Playing a few more games at Nassau Coliseum was not an option, so instead the Islanders will crisscross the country. New York will play its first home game on Nov. 20 against Calgary, more than five weeks into the season.

