Advertisement

Virg Bernero suit settled

Virg Bernero told News 10's Spencer Soicher that he's leaning towards running to be the Mayor...
Virg Bernero told News 10's Spencer Soicher that he's leaning towards running to be the Mayor of Lansing again.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and sexual assault by former Lansing mayor Virg Bernero has been settled.

The lawsuit was brought by a former staffer, Elizabeth Hart, who served during Bernero’s time as Mayor of Lansing in 2013 and 2014. In it, she alleged her work environment with Bernero was infused with unwelcome sexual commentary and innuendo. She said she would receive late-night calls, that Bernero discussed a foot fetish with the Plaintiff and touched her feet in a sexual manner, that Bernero asked Hart to show him her breasts, and more.

According to an attorney for Hart, Manda Danieleski, that suit has now been settled. The amount was disclosed as $4,500. As a result of that agreement no further action may be taken in the matter.

In the settlement, Bernero wrote a note to Hart.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain I have caused you,” Bernero wrote. “This was never my intent. I should have known better and I do now. I wish you nothing but the best in the future.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting on the 1800th block of Swallow Court.
Person injured in East Lansing shooting
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Abundance of wild mushrooms a concern for some mid-Michigan residents
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Dr. Oh (left) and Dr. Chi will be honored by McLaren with a new facility named after them. Dr....
Husband and wife doctor duo being honored by McLaren

Latest News

Meridian Township brainstorms how to spend rescue fund
Meridian Twp. Receives $4.5 Million
Meridian Twp. Receives $4.5 Million
fddfdf
Andy Halloween Craft
Soccer
WIOW
Endangered insects
Jewelry Line Aims to protect endangered insects