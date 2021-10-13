Advertisement

Tuffy’s Pet Food recalling 1,600 cases of dog food for elevated levels of vitamin D

Tuffy's recalled their Pure Vita Salmon Entrée dog food for possible excessive levels of vitamin D.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuffy’s Pet Food is voluntarily recalling about 1,600 cases of dog food that was distributed across the U.S.

The recall affects the brand’s 12.5 ounce Pure Vita Salmon Entrée dog food. The company is concerned about possible elevated levels of vitamin D, which can cause health problems in dogs.

The recalled packages will have either a lot number of 0629101N1 with a best by date of June 29, 2023, or the lot number 0901101N1 with the best by date of September 1, 2023.

The company says the recall is out of an abundance of caution, and they have not received any reports of health problems.

Experts say excessive vitamin D can lead to renal dysfunction in dogs. Customers can return the recalled packages to the store for a refund.

