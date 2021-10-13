Advertisement

Salvation Army Telethon

News 10 Salvation Army Telethon
News 10 Salvation Army Telethon(WILX 2021)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Every year, Salvation Army volunteers are out ringing bells and collecting toys to help make sure area families have a happy holiday season. This year, the Salvation Army needs your help.

That’s why News 10 is holding a phone bank to connect you with volunteer opportunities.

Tune in during our morning and early evening newscasts. We’ll show you how a little bit of your time can make a big difference for families in need this holiday season!

