Salvation Army Telethon

Every year, Salvation Army volunteers are out ringing bells and collecting toys to help make sure area families have a happy holiday season. This year, the Salvation Army needs your help.

That’s why News 10 is holding a phone bank to connect you with volunteer opportunities.

Tune in during our morning and early evening newscasts. We’ll show you how a little bit of your time can make a big difference for families in need this holiday season!

