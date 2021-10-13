Advertisement

Predators Extend Key Player

Nashville Predators center Luke Kunin (11) scores a goal against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender...
Nashville Predators center Luke Kunin (11) scores a goal against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Mattias Ekholm to a four-year, $25 million extension keeping him under contract through the 2025-26 season. The Predators announced the contract Wednesday at a news conference. General manager David Poile says they couldn’t be happier to get this deal done before the season opener tomorrow night against Seattle. Ekholm was drafted by Nashville in 2009. He has played his entire career in Nashville.

