Predators Extend Key Player

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Mattias Ekholm to a four-year, $25 million extension keeping him under contract through the 2025-26 season. The Predators announced the contract Wednesday at a news conference. General manager David Poile says they couldn’t be happier to get this deal done before the season opener tomorrow night against Seattle. Ekholm was drafted by Nashville in 2009. He has played his entire career in Nashville.

