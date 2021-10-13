Advertisement

Norway: Several killed, injured in bow and arrow attack

Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow in a town west of the Norwegian capital, Oslo.(Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and wounded others Wednesday near the Norwegian capital of Oslo before he was arrested, authorities said.

The police chief in the town of Kongsberg announced the deaths at a news conference.

“The man who carried out the act has been arrested by the police, and there is no active search for more people. Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this,” Oeying Aas said.

Police were alerted to the attack around 6:30 p.m. The community is 66 kilometers (41 miles) southwest of Oslo.

According to police, the suspect walked around the city shooting at people with arrows. An investigation is underway.

