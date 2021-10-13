In My View: Bye weeks - do they actually help?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It used to be Big Ten football teams never got bye weeks when the schedule had, 9, 10, and 11 game seasons. Now everyone gets a bye week and some get two depending on when the season began. Nebraska and Illinois each get two since they played in August.

Bye weeks are now embraced by coaches, even in the NFL, because the players are bigger, stronger, tougher, faster, right? Teams need to rest, but does it help them at all?

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh wants this week’s bye for his team, saying they need it before the second half of the season. Michigan State’s Mel Tucker most assuredly wants one next week to get an extra week to prepare for the big showdown on Oct. 30 with Michigan.

Bye weeks are crucial to today’s teams, especially in the middle of the season. Michigan and Michigan State hope they use them to their advantage to prepare for when they play in a couple of weeks.

