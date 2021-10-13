Michigan State Police: Troopers involved in a shooting in Barry Co.

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Barry County.

According to a Twitter post from Michigan State Police, MSP’s Fugitive Team were involved in a shooting around 10 a.m. Wednesday in Orangeville Township.

Police say the Incident Response Team is leading the investigation into the incident. No further details are available at this time.

