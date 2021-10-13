Lansing Police searching for suspect in fraud case
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police need your help identifying the woman in the photo below.
According to a Facebook post by the police department, the woman is the suspect in a fraud investigation.
She was last seen riding in the black truck pictured below.
If you have any information about the woman or the truck, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.
