Lansing Police searching for suspect in fraud case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police need your help identifying the woman in the photo below.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, the woman is the suspect in a fraud investigation.

She was last seen riding in the black truck pictured below.

If you have any information about the woman or the truck, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

