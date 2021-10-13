Advertisement

Lansing Police searching for suspect in fraud case

Lansing Police are searching for this woman who is a suspect in a fraud investigation.
Lansing Police are searching for this woman who is a suspect in a fraud investigation.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 13, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police need your help identifying the woman in the photo below.

According to a Facebook post by the police department, the woman is the suspect in a fraud investigation.

She was last seen riding in the black truck pictured below.

If you have any information about the woman or the truck, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

ASSIST INVESTIGATION Detective Jason Evans is attempting to identify this women. She is the suspect in a Fraud...

Posted by Lansing Police Department on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

WILX First Alert Forecast 10/13 Midday