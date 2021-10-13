Lansing announces Halloween Happenings schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor and the City of Lansing have announced Halloween Happenings for 2021.

The Halloween Family Fun Run will take place Friday, Oct. 29 at the Schmidt Community Center starting at 6 p.m. Families can participate in a fun run on a stroller-friendly trail to Davis Park. There will be a bounce house, candy, pumpkin decorating, and more. Pre-registration is required, which can be done here, and costumes are encouraged.

Lansing Parks and Recreation will hold a Drive-Thru Halloween and Trick-or-Treating on Saturday, Oct 30 from 1-3 p.m. Over two dozen vendors will be set up on the one-way route, passing out candy and other resources.

Later on Saturday, the Lansing Police and Fire Departments will host Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treating from 4-6 p.m. at the LPD Operations Center, 5815 Wise Road. Personnel from both departments will hand out small bags of candy and characters from “The Leagues of Enchantment” will be on hand.

From 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, the Lansing City Clerk’s Office will host Souls To The Polls Drive-Thru Trunk-Or-Treat. There will be candy, good trucks, giveaways, early voting opportunities, voter registration, and ballot drop available. Early voter registration will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat times for the City of Lansing

Official hours for trick-or-treating in the City of Lansing are on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Tips for Trick-or-Treaters and Parents:

When in large crowds, consider socially distancing if you can.

If you’re not vaccinated and are in a highly crowded area, consider wearing a mask, however, this is not a mandate.

Consider sanitizing your hands when out and washing your hands when you’re done trick-or-treating.

Tips for Homeowners:

Position a distribution table between yourself and trick-or-treaters.

Distribute candy on a disinfected table to eliminate direct contact.

Consider handing out candy in an open space where distancing is possible, rather than from the front door.

