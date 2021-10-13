Jackson Mayoral Profile: Daniel Mahoney

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Daniel Mahoney has served four terms on the Jackson County Commission. He also works at Jackson college as the African American Liason and runs non-profit called many hands community services.

“I am an individual who can bring our community together,” said Mahoney. “I think that due to party line politics and political differences and racial tension in the climate of this nation, I’m the perfect person to bring unity to our city.”

As a county commissioner, Mahoney believes he can improve the connection between the city and the county. He also wants to take a preventative approach to gun violence in the city rather than reacting after a shooting happens.

“I am the biggest supporter of giving the law enforcement whatever resources they feel like they need whether it be additional officers or new equipment or new vehicles or whatever it may be,” said Mahoney.

In addition, Mahoney has experience working with small businesses.

“I’ve done a ton of work with the chamber of commerce over the last three years,” Mahoney said. “I was also president of the NAACP and one area that I took a fondness to was economic development which is why I started my business incubator.”

He understands the importance of helping low-income families in Jackson. Mahoney’s family was homeless when he was a child. But he acknowledges he’s not the expert on creating affordable housing.

“There’s several people who I have great relationships with that are the professionals and whatever I can do to advocate to city council and the staff at the city that we need to be doing anything and everything that we can to create additional incentives so that way we can create more affordable housing,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney is running against John Wilson for the seat.

