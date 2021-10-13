Advertisement

Jackson County considering ban on mask and vaccine mandates

Ban would apply to county government
By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Mask and vaccine mandates could soon be banned in Jackson County. County commissioners are considering a resolution that takes money away from agencies that impose those restrictions.

“It’s troublesome,” said Cassandra Spicer, owner of Beads to Live By.

Spicer requires customers to wear a mask.

“I would never be able to live with myself if I knew that they contracted something that could be life-threatening in our doors,” she said.

The resolution says the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office wouldn’t enforce any mask mandates and those calls would be the lowest priority. Spicer’s worried that if the county commissioners approve a resolution banning masks requirements, she wouldn’t be protected.

She’s had some situations she calls “uncomfortable” with customers who didn’t want to wear a mask.

“It feels like you’re almost giving a license to people to act in a very safe and helpful manner,” said Spicer.

Jackson County commissioner Corey Kennedy said that’s not the case.

“A private business has the right to have someone barred for trespassing and law enforcement would respond if someone was creating a disturbance,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy said the commissioners are considering the resolution after people were concerned about a potential county-wide mask mandate in schools. He added there were no plans for that. Even so, the resolution would mean the health department couldn’t put in a mask mandate on schools.

“To me, it is more about protecting people’s constitutional rights,” said Kennedy.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the resolution during its next meeting.

